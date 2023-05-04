The SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle can be just as challenging logistically as it is physically for participants in Central Oregon's signature multisport race.

For those looking to simply watch the event, the logistics can also be difficult. Where and when should you be to catch a glimpse of your friends or loved ones skiing, biking, paddling and/or running?

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0318, mmorical@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Sports editor/outdoors writer

Over more than 20 years at The Bulletin, I have covered everything from hiking, snow sports and cycling, to college football, Olympic track and field, and high school sports.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.