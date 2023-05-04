The SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle can be just as challenging logistically as it is physically for participants in Central Oregon's signature multisport race.
For those looking to simply watch the event, the logistics can also be difficult. Where and when should you be to catch a glimpse of your friends or loved ones skiing, biking, paddling and/or running?
Where does the course go?
The 45th edition of the Pole Pedal Paddle is set for May 13, and competitors and spectators alike should plan ahead.
The PPP includes teams, pairs and individuals racing in alpine skiing, nordic skiing, road cycling, paddling and running on a course from Mt. Bachelor ski area to Bend.
The course is similar to last year, with the finish line again set for the flag bridge in Bend's Old Mill District near the Hayden Homes Amphitheater. The finish area will include an awards ceremony, food vendors and a beer garden. It will also provide ample viewing of paddlers on the river and sprinters finishing the race.
The PPP stages include an alpine ski down an intermediate run at Mt. Bachelor, an 8-kilometer nordic ski, a 22-mile bike ride from Bachelor to Bend, a 5-mile run along the Deschutes River, a 1.5-mile paddle on the river and the finishing "sprint" of just less than 1 mile.
The vast majority of participants compete as teams, with a different team member racing each stage.
Plan your route
Planning transportation is crucial, as only pairs competitors are given a credential to drive back down Century Drive to Bend after the ski legs. Members of teams must drive back to Bend from Bachelor through Sunriver.
So if you plan on watching any of the alpine or nordic legs of the race at Bachelor, be prepared to drive back into Bend the long way through Sunriver.
Where to watch the PPP in Bend
For those who simply want to watch the race in town, the transitions are the best areas. These locations are where you can watch elite athletes make lightning-fast gear and clothing changes with the help of their dedicated support crews.
The bike-to-run transition at the Athletic Club of Bend is a good spot. The elite athletes start the race at Bachelor at 9:15 a.m. and usually arrive at the athletic club on their bikes around 9:45 a.m. or so.
If you're looking to watch friends and family in other non-elite and team categories, it's a good idea to know their start time and how fast they expect to complete each leg. There are 23 different start waves at Bachelor of individuals, pairs or teams, running from 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
The run-to-paddle transition at Farewell Bend Park is another ideal spot for spectating, but expect security to prevent onlookers from entering the boat area. (Some of those sleek kayaks are expensive!)
Finally, the finish line near the flag bridge is the perfect spot to watch participants finish and to celebrate the Central Oregon outdoor sports lifestyle, which the PPP is all about.
Last year, the Bend Brewfest was held on the same day as the PPP, just across the Deschutes River from the finish line. Brewfest has been canceled for 2023, but the PPP finish area will still make for a festive atmosphere.
The PPP is the biggest fundraiser for the Bend-based Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, a nonprofit that serves youth athletes in competitive alpine and nordic skiing, freeride skiing, freeride snowboarding and cycling.
For more information, or to volunteer to help MBSEF with the race, visit pppbend.com.
