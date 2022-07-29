When my wife and I decided to take a Friday off together a few weeks ago, we opted for our go-to date: a hike. That activity “dates” back to when Catherine and I met working as “roomsworkers” at a hotel at Denali National Park 29 years ago. We were on the same cleaning team and thus had the same days off. We bonded during long hikes together. Marriage and three kids later, hiking is still the most bonding, cost-effective, mental and emotional reset button we can get this side of a vacation.

Fortunately, hiking options abound in Central Oregon, where many head for their own vacations — so much so that the difficult part is, for me, deciding where to go. My first thought was Peter Skene Ogden Trail, which parallels Paulina Creek. We could take the trail from McKay Crossing Campground up to the sliding rocks, past Paulina Falls and on to the Paulina Lake Lodge for a meal (Paulina Creek flows out of the lake).

Paulina Peak from Loop Trail

The north shore looking south across Paulina Lake affords some of the best views from the Paulina Lake Loop Trail
South shore Paulina lake

Our hike on the 7.5-mile Paulina Lake Loop Trail began by hiking from the visitor center along the south shore of Paulina Lake.
Paulina Lake

A view looking southwest toward Paulina Peak from the eastern bank of Paulina Lake.
Paulina Lake Loop Trail beach

A quiet and idyllic spot on Paulina Lake Loop Trail.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0349,

djasper@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Assistant features editor

David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.