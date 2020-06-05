I have walked nearly every street in Bend over the last several years. I sometimes say it is my duty as a member of the Bend Park & Recreation District board of directors. But really, it is because I enjoy walking and learning how communities connect spatially. Some trails and paths are urban and calculated. Others wind through a tree canopy and awe -inspiring natural settings.
The Bend Park & Recreation District manages 85 parks and 88 miles of trail in Bend. The district goals for the next decade include a park within a half mile of every home and one mile of trail for every 1,000 residents. Although the district has further to go to meet these goals, there is more reason than ever to keep these goals moving forward. The district’s elected board of directors and staff recognize the value of being good stewards to our natural areas because they’re more than just recreation — they are key to health.
Many of us are dealing with additional stress these days. Someday we will have the benefit of hindsight and research data about the true toll of this time, but we are fortunate to have some statistics already available. Since the pandemic began, 49% of the people responding to surveys said they are experiencing levels of depression, compared with 37% prior to the pandemic. Not only are the levels going up, but they are remaining high through the pandemic with no signs of fading.
The potential of parks and trails to counter the negative physical, mental and emotional risks of quarantine were a major factor in keeping them open for use during the pandemic. While playgrounds, skate parks and sport courts were closed in accordance with state restrictions, decisions about park open spaces and trails were ours to make.
The park district relies on data about where, how and when community members visit trails. With my tendency to wear out shoes while walking in our community, I’m particularly interested in this information. This spring, the trail counter on one of the more popular trails (North Deschutes River Trail) counted more than 26,000 users. This is more than double the total for the same time last year.
While nicer weather can lead to more outdoor adventures, this spring’s stay -home orders played a significant role in bringing more people out to the trails and parks. It is times like now that people need a refuge, a safe place to recreate and enjoy the fresh air. While I could never predict a pandemic would so dramatically change many aspects of life, this is why we work hard to provide these services and opportunities for the community.
We are fortunate to live in a beautiful area with close-to-home access to parks, trails and open spaces.
Spending time in nature has many benefits — some come from physical exercise and others from the calming nature sounds and outdoor silence. Psychology Today studies found there are associations between outdoor activities and positive mental health outcomes, mainly a reduction in stress and anxiety. Nature doesn’t just alleviate negative conditions, it leads to an overall elevated feeling of general well-being, resilience, restoration and cognition. Taking time to smell the roses (or the pine trees) really is worth it.
As we return to places and activities we have missed, I encourage you to continue making local parks and trails part of your outdoor adventures, especially if they were a bright spot over the past couple of months. We develop (or in other cases preserve) natural areas for you and your neighbors.
As a reminder, please continue to distance at least 6 feet from others, consider visiting at less busy times, keep dogs on a leash anywhere except an off-leash area and stay home if you’re ill.
These actions help everyone in the community.
Today and every day, we will continue to bring these special places to you. All you have to do is enjoy them.
