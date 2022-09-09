Mount Jefferson has long been somewhat of a mystery to me. It has always seemed far away and hard to reach, nestled in that remote area between Bend and Salem.

Last week, I made a point to further explore the Mount Jefferson Wilderness, planning on a day hike along the Pamelia Lake Trail, one of the most popular trails in the wilderness area. Located on the western edge of Mount Jefferson, the area features clear, babbling streams, wildflower meadows, and dramatic views of the mountain, up close and personal. It is a popular access route for climbers seeking the summit.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0318,

mmorical@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.