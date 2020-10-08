The Metolius River is special any time of year. Known for its cold, clear waters and fluorescent blue pools, the Metolius's headwaters (a quarter-mile walk also worth a stop) burble from the ground near Black Butte, then flow north toward Lake Billy Chinook.
There are hiking trails on either side of the river that can be accessed near Wizard Falls Fish Hatchery. Though the hatchery is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, the trail on the east side of the river was still accessible during a recent hike. We opted to head upstream, toward the campground three miles away, making for a nice out-and-back-hike. The upper Metolius is also a destination for fly-fishing and kayaking, and fall is a particularly colorful time of year here, the leaves on plants lining its banks are festooned with yellow and red, and the low angle of the sun seems to make the waters shimmer even more spectacularly.
Getting there: To get to Metolius River Trail from Sisters, head west on Highway 20 for about nine miles. Turn right at the Camp Sherman turnoff sign for the Metolius River. Drive straight on paved Road 1419, and after about 2.5 miles, take the right fork and continue another 7.5 miles to the fish hatchery.
Difficulty: Easy. Some sections of the trail are narrow or rocky.
Cost: Free
Contact: 541-383-5300
