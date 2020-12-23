Along a lonely stretch of U.S. Highway 26 between Prineville and Madras is the small, marshy wildlife management area of Rimrock Springs. The short 1.75-mile loop around a rimrock topped hill offers views of both the wetlands area, with a couple of viewing platforms, as well as the Cascade Mountains and Gray Butte at the hill’s summit.
Part of the Crooked River National Grassland, the springs here have been dammed to allow the water to pool and give habitat to migratory and nesting birds, mammals, amphibians and more.
As the trail loops, several interpretive signs line the path giving a little more information on the ecology of the wildlife area and some of the conservation work that has been done to sustain the animal habitats.
Part of the trail is accessible to the first viewing platform, about a half-mile, from the parking area. There is no bathrooms or garbage cans so pack out whatever you pack in.
Getting there: From Prineville, take Highway 26 north for 18 miles, the trailhead is on the right.
