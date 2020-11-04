Riley Ranch
Nature Reserve
My daughter and I visited the stunning, 184-acre Riley Ranch Nature Reserve last week for the first time. Located on the east bank of the Deschutes River, Riley Ranch has meadows, ponderosa pines, scenic views of Mount Jefferson and other peaks. We hadn’t been walking five minutes before I said, “Wow. Kudos to Bend Parks and Rec.” You don’t have to be a real estate mogul to get that this former ranch would make for a developer’s dream: Instead, thanks to BPRD’s purchase of the land eight years ago, it’s been set aside for everyone to enjoy.
Well, everyone except dogs. They’re not welcome here, not even on leashes. Also banished are bikes and drones.
Riley Ranch is accessible through a quiet neighborhood on Glen Vista Road, and visitors should be mindful of speed limits. From the paved parking lot, you can hike any of three loops, each having one or more overlooks or viewpoints: First is the .7-mile Juniper Loop, followed by the .9-mile Sage Flat Loop and finally the 1.25-mile Canyon Loop.
We stuck to the east edge of the first two loops to reach Robin’s Run, which connects the Sage Flat and Canyon loops. Though the overall hike is fairly flat and easy, be aware that if you’re heading down to the Canyon Loop, Robin’s Run Trail, which leads to it, is a steep, 120-foot descent. But the effort will be well-rewarded with views of the river and even the remains of an old homesteader cabin.
Getting there: Riley Ranch Nature Reserve is at 19975 Glen Vista Road in Bend. From O.B. Riley Road, head west on Glen Vista Road and follow signs for Riley Ranch.
Difficulty: Easy
Contact: 541-389-7275
