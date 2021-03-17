It may seem odd to find a pond surrounded by willows and cattails among a forest of western juniper, basalt rock outcroppings and dusty trails, but this tiny oasis at the northern edge of the Oregon Badlands really does exist.
Reynolds Pond is a 12-acre pool that is teeming with life of both above and below the water’s surface. This time of year you can find a variety of waterfowl swimming in its shallow water, and you can cast a line and hope to catch a sunfish, largemouth bass or brown bullhead. Built as a holding area for excess water from the Central Oregon Irrigation Districts canals, it’s now stocked regularly. A short, ¾-mile dirt trail surrounds the lake, giving visitors a good stretch of the legs while the Badlands’ Tumulus trail is also accessible from the area.
Getting there: From Bend, drive 14 miles east on Alfalfa Market Road and turn right on Walker Road. Continue down the road for about a mile and stay to the left when you reach the sharp right turn. Continue past the transfer sight along the dirt road toward Reynolds Pond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.