Ponderosa Park is a little slice of good times located just north of Wilson Avenue and 15th Street on Bend’s east side.
The 1.1-mile Coyner Trail runs through Ponderosa Park, connecting Ponderosa Park with Juniper Park, located to the northwest, and Larkspur Park, located just southeast of Ponderosa Park.
Larkspur, of course, is home to the newly opened Larkspur Community Center, with all its shiny amenities. But don’t sleep on Ponderosa Park: It has green spaces, covered picnic tables, a dog park, playground, pickleball (bring your own net) and basketball courts, soccer and baseball fields, and not one but two skateparks.
The older skatepark at its north end was built in the late 1990s. Its design is a little dated and its concrete surface somewhat chipped, but it still serves its purpose, especially for the scooter and BMX communities. It was followed by a more up-to-date, street-oriented skatepark, which opened in 2014 at the south end of the park. Pro-tip: Local skaters affectionately refer to the skatepark as “Pondy.”
Ponderosa Park is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is at 225 SE 15th St., in Bend.
Contact: bendparksandrec.org/park/ponderosa-park.
