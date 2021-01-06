The 159-acre park on Bend’s east side is a popular weekend walking route for many area residents. On New Year’s Day the park was brimming with families, dogs, disc golfers, kids on their bikes and rollerblades and even some pickleball and beach volleyball games commencing.
The 1.4-mile Pine Nursery Park Loop is a paved path that surrounds the entire park. It’s a great, even and wide trial that is accessible from nearly every parking lot in the park.
The trail passes under towering pine trees, through open fields and along the fishing pond all while offering occasional mountain views and a near constant vista of Pilot Butte.
Recently, the Empire Avenue extension necessitated an underpass for pedestrian traffic to access the nearby canal trail making it easy and safe to visit the park from any direction.
