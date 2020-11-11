Access to Paulina and East Lake is a little harder now with the closure of Paulina Lake Road Thursday morning.
But you can still get to the lakes this winter. One such method is by hiking, and as the snow really begins to pile up, snowshoeing in by using the Peter Skene Ogden Trail.
The 22.3 mile out and back trail near La Pine starts at Ogden Group Campground (currently closed for camping) and follows Paulina Creek east up the flank of Newberry Volcano. Hikers and snowshoers are greeted to many waterfalls, now beginning to freeze over, as they make their ascent up to the caldera rim.
If the full length of the hike seems too daunting, the trail can be picked up at any point along the road up until Ten-Mile Sno-Park, where the gate is closed for winter. Just keep in mind, the roads to the closed campgrounds are not maintained or plowed off-season.
There are probably at least another few weeks of good hiking weather before you'll have to break out the YakTrax, skis or snowshoes but the weather can change quickly, so be prepared for a chilly but beautiful hike.
