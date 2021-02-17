We have some pretty incredible vistas along Central Oregon highways.
Over the years, viewpoints have been created so travelers can stop, stretch their legs and safely take in the scenery. Some are simple wide spots in the road with a sign or two indicating points of interest, some are full-fledged parks.
Ochoco Wayside State Scenic Viewpoint offers a perfect panorama view from high on a plateau of Prineville below and the Ochocos to the east. While there are no services and only a few picnic tables and a covered shelter, the views here are outstanding and the real draw to pull off State Highway 126.
There are also a few short walking trails that offer more views to the north and south.
Getting there: From Prineville, drive 1 mile west on State Highway 126 from the interchange at U.S. Highway 26 and turn right.
