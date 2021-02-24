If you’ve spent any time south of Bend, you’ve likely driven past Lava Butte, a 500-foot cinder cone immediately west of Highway 97 between Bend and Sunriver. Lava Butte’s base is home to Lava Lands Visitor Center, behind which one can access paved paths atop the sprawling boulder field created by lava that spewed from the butte some 7,000 years ago, as well as a bike path running to Benham Falls East Day Use and Sunriver beyond. The flow covered over 6,000 acres to the north and west of the butte, altering the course of the Deschutes River and creating terrain so rugged Apollo astronauts trained here for moonwalks.
And many visitors stop at the lava field, but for those willing and able to hoof it up the steep Forest Road 100, which corkscrews to the top of the butte, the peak affords even better views of the Cascades to the west, Paulina Peak to the southeast (also part of Newberry National Volcanic Monument) as well as Luna, Kelsey and other buttes to the east. (There is a shuttle service to the top from Memorial Day through Labor Day.) Now is a great time to make the hike, about 3.5 miles round trip from the visitor center.
Getting there: From Bend, drive south on U.S. Highway 97 to the Crawford Road entrance and proceed to the southwest of the visitor center, where parking is available even when the center is closed. Follow the sidewalk in front of the center to the cinder road and the top of the butte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.