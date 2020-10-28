Huntington Wagon Road Interpretive Trail
The historic Huntington Wagon Road stretches from The Dalles south to Klamath Falls, but one short section of it has been made into an interpretive trail between Bend and Redmond off Deschutes Market Road.
The easy 2-mile out and back trail traverses through juniper trees, sage, sandy soil and a few basalt rock outcroppings. The entire trail was utilized in the late 1860s by J.W Perit Huntington who guided a wagon supply route south to Fort Klamath.
This section of trail bears the marks of route on the trees with “blaze” marks (cutouts in the trunk of the trees) and bullet holes as well as in the dirt itself where many artifacts have been found over the years which are on display at the Deschutes Historical Museum in Bend.
As you walk the trail, check out the various interpretive signs giving insight into the human history, both ancient and modern, of the area.
