It's not often that a trail surprises me, but Fryrear Trailhead located off Fryrear Road near Sisters, did just that. On the way to another hike, the well maintained trailhead seemingly popped up in amongst the farms of the area.
The relatively new trailhead here is maintained by the Bureau of Land Management and has ample parking, a few picnic tables and a clean and accessible vault toilet.
The trails that stem from the trailhead offer some great views of Mount Jefferson, Black Butte and the Three Sisters from higher points in the area and peekaboo sights tucked behind thick stands of juniper trees and fields of sagebrush and bunchgrass. Softly packed dirt may be a bit more difficult to navigate in the dryer months, but right now it's perfectly packed without being muddy.
Popular for horseback riding as well as for bipeds, the trails lead to Fryrear Canyon which features some great volcanic rock features.
A few of the trails are closed seasonally from Feb. 1 to Aug. 31, so check the map before venturing out on the trails.
Getting there: From Bend, travel north on state Highway 20 towards Sisters for about 13 miles then turn right onto Fryrear Road. Drive about 2 miles and the trailhead is on your right.
Contact: Bureau of Land Management, Prineville District Office, 541-416-6700
