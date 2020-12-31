The Deschutes River Trail is always a fine destination to walk off a holiday meal, get some sunshine or just spend some time in nature. And if you’re in the vicinity of downtown Bend, First Street Rapids Park, located just blocks to the north, makes for quick and easy access.
Situated on the west side of the river beneath Awbrey Butte, the Deschutes River Trail affords views of paddlers both sitting down and standing along with wildlife that includes ducks and at least one swan that appears to be living below the rapids.
From First Street Rapids, with just a short stretch of on-street walking, it’s possible to connect to Sawyer Park, which also straddles both sides of the river, and continue north to Archie Briggs Canyon.
Getting there: 1980 Northwest First Street, Bend. Parking is limited at the end of NW First Street (north of Portland Avenue) and at the western end of NW Revere Avenue, but the park’s footbridge connects both sides of the river and park. There’s even a section of trail that connects to Pioneer Park
Contact: 541-389-7275.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.