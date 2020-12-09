If you’re a fair weather kind of outdoors person, winter explorations may seem more difficult. The best way to get outside when the snow starts to fall in the mountains is to head east and Dry River Canyon 18-miles from Bend may be just the ticket.
The 6.4-mile loop in the middle of an ancient river bed (hence the name) is a somewhat easy hike through the basalt rock canyon along the sandy soil below that is covered in sagebrush and juniper trees offering premium high desert landscapes.
Because it’s in a canyon, on cooler days the trail may have spots of ice or snow, but generally stays relatively dry. Also, because of the time of year, the sun may not breach the walls until later in the day and only for a while at that, so plan accordingly and don’t get stuck out there in the dark.
The trail is only open seasonally from Sept. 1 until March 31 in order to protect nesting raptors.
Getting there: From Bend, drive east on U.S. Highway 20 for about 18 miles then turn left at the second Oregon Badlands Wilderness Area sign at the gravel pit. Drive through the gravel pit following the dirt road that goes straight until the trailhead and parking area. NOTE: the road may be rough so go slowly.
