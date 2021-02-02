I don't get out to Redmond as often as I could, but last weekend I decided to check out the Dry Canyon Trail that stretches 3.7 miles through the heart of city.
The wide canyon is made from Deschutes Formation basalts and topped with rimrock that now hosts houses on either side. At the bottom of this canyon is relatively flat land spotted with sagebrush and juniper. During the spring, desert wildflowers join in bringing pops of color along the trail.
The trail itself is paved, but there are at least two other official off pavement trails on either side of the canyon that offer dirt and rock terrain to hikers. If you do stick to the paved trail, expect to other visitors every day of the week, most offering up a smile, "hello" or simple nod as they pass.
The walk isn't the only thing Dry Canyon has going for it either. Rock climbers can dangle underneath the Maple Avenue Bridge on the climbing area created there, a disc golf course takes up a good section of the middle of the canyon, a decent-sized dog park with two seperate areas — one for small dogs and one for larger ones — as well as pickleball and tennis courts, a playground, picnic tables and plenty of space to spread out and enjoy the day.
The trail also has several access points along the route including through Kiwanis Field, American Legion Park, Bowlby Park and more.
Getting there:
Southernmost access point: SW Quartz Avenue between SW 20th Street and SW Canyon Drive
Northernmost access point: NW 19th Street near the Redmond Wastewater Treatment Plant
