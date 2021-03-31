One of the best things about living in Central Oregon is that you’re never far from a nice hiking, walking or biking trail.
Here in Bend, we have several great options along the Deschutes River including the Awbrey Reach section of the Deschutes River Trail.
This northernmost 3.9-mile section is built on the buried Tumalo irrigation canal and is well maintained, offering great river views as well as the stunning river canyon.
Starting at Sawyer Park, the trail crosses the river and continues along northwest along the river until the water suddenly drops into a deep canyon while the trail maintains a relatively flat path along Awbrey Butte and through some of the neighborhoods there until finally ending near Awbrey Glen Golf Course.
It’s an easy and wide path that offers ample social distancing even on more crowded days, as well as several interpretive signs and benches along the trek. Since the trail passes by many private properties, be respectful of the residents on the butte while enjoying the view.
