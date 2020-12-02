As snow begins to fly to the west, the High Desert begins to beckon hikers, runners and mountain bikers who aren't ready or willing to give up their dry-season activities for winter sports.
And why should they? To the east of Bend, there are a number of trails that stay reasonably dry this time of year, including Coyote Loop Trail, a popular China Hat Road-area destination along with nearby Swamp Wells and Arnold Ice Cave trails. A bit farther east, there are even more trail options in the Horse Ridge and Badlands areas. Though sandy in the warmer months, damp conditions firm up the trail, making it even more enticing.
About two weeks ago, my daughter, Lilly, and I put the dryness theory to the test, quickly pivoting from an afternoon hike near Lava Butte to head east, where, from appearances, we might catch a sunny break. It partially worked. We parked along Forest Road 1815 close to where the trail crosses, but there's even more parking to the north at Horse Butte. We set out on foot toward Coyote Butte, never leaving the burn area that the trail passes through. We hiked an estimated four miles, sharing the trail with a few runners and more than a few mountain bikers.
Getting there: From Knott Road, head east on Rickard Road about 1.8 miles, then south on Billadeau Road, which turns into Horse Butte Road and becomes gravel, for a total of 1.5 miles. Turn right on Horse Butte Trail.
Cost: Free
Contact: 541-383-5300
