Until a week ago, I hadn’t been to Prineville Reservoir area in over a decade, and even then, it was just a drive-through on Crooked River Highway (also an Oregon Scenic Bikeway for you pedal-heads) en route to Bend from Prineville before I discovered the speed and ease of Millican Road. But last week’s recommendation of the area by colleague Makenzie Whittle piqued my curiosity about hiking options there, which led my daughter, Lucy, and I to hike Chimney Rock Trail. About 35 miles east of Bend, Chimney Rock is a 3-mile out-and-back hike widely billed as “moderate.” The 600-foot elevation gain could be a little tougher for some, but we encountered multiple generations of friendly hikers, and no matter how grueling, the dramatic views of the rugged Crooked River Canyon make it worth the effort. The upper sections of the trail are fairly smooth and firm, with some rocky sections and a bit of scree along the way. The many junipers lining the path provide a modicum of shade, but I’d recommend getting there soon — you might even glimpse wildflowers — or making this a morning hike come the heat of summer.
Getting there: From Bend, take Highway 20 east to Powell Butte Highway. Proceed about one mile to the roundabout, then head east on Alfalfa Market Road, through Alfalfa, continuing east. Alfalfa Market Road eventually becomes Willard Road and finally Reservoir Road. At the terminus, continue north on OR-27/Crooked River Highway 6.3 miles to the trailhead, on right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.