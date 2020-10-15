The small lake spot about 1 mile as the crow flies from Waldo Lake is a quiet respite from the more popular and larger lakes in the Cascades. Earlier this summer, access to the lake was limited due to the Lily Lake fire which burned a few miles to the north along the Pacific Crest Trail.
The tree encompassed lake offers a few primitive campsites along the shore and cool, clear turquoise waters common in this section of the mountains.
The lake is a popular spot for fishing and a destination for hikers and bikers coming in via the Several Lakes Trail, Charlton Lake Trail and the PCT. Or you can drive nearly right to it via National Forest Service Road 4290 along the Cascade Lakes Highway or by NFS Road 5897, which takes drivers to Waldo Lake off of the Willamette Highway (State Highway 58).
