The Deschutes Land Trust managed 151-acre Camp Polk Meadow Preserve near Sisters is beautiful any time of year, but as spring continues to ramp up with plants and wildlife, it is especially nice right now.
The majority of the property is closed to the public except when on designated hikes with the Land Trust, but one short, gravel walking trail is open year round, the Hindman Springs Area.
The interpretive loop trail is less than a half-mile, but offers visitors to the preserve a chance to see some of Deschutes County’s history as well as wildlife. It’s here that the remains of the Hindman barn, one of the oldest structures in the county, still stand.
Since the trail is within the nature preserve, dogs are not allowed.
Getting there: From Bend, drive north on U.S. Highway 20 for 16 miles then turn right on Cloverdale Road. Continue for 3.5 miles then turn left on State Highway 126 for about a half mile, then turn right onto Camp Polk Road. Follow the road for 3 miles then turn right at the sign to the preserve, Cemetery Road. From Sisters, Drive 3 miles on N. Locust Road/Camp Polk Road then turn right to continue on Camp Polk Road. Continue for a half mile until the preserve entrance sign on Cemetery Road and turn left.
