The Barnes Butte Recreation Area is new and still being developed to its full potential, but it is still a nice place to spend a morning exploring. The 620 acres of land on the eastern edge of Prineville near the IronHorse subdivision includes the eponymous butte.
The Barnes Butte Trail climbs steadily 1.3 miles to the rocky summit, about a 550 foot gain in elevation. While the trail is well maintained the top can get a little steep and require slight scrambling, but nothing too technical.
Other trails surround the butte area: one winds alongside a canal and one climbs a smaller hill around a cow pasture, both offer great views of the butte and the plateaus beyond Prineville as well as the Cascades.
All the trails are good for trail running, hiking, walking your dog and leisurely strolls depending on your preferred speed.
Getting there: In Prineville, travel east on NE Third Street (U.S. Highway 26) and turn left on NE Combs Flat Road. Continue straight, past Barnes Butte Elementary School and onto a dirt road until it ends at the old corral.
