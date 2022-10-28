The Oregon Natural Desert Association’s 2023 Wild Desert Calendar will debut with a party Nov. 4 at Immersion Brewing in Bend, the same day the nonprofit’s virtual gallery of images from the calendar will also go online.
The calendar offers a rich sensory experience, rife with photos of Central and Eastern Oregon landscapes and wildlife, many taken by area photographers, including Gary Calicott, Barb Rumer, Greg Burke, Christian Murillo, Jim Davis and Alan St. John.
It also includes inspiring poems, prose and more from the likes of Robin Wall Kimmerer and William Kittredge and serves as a guide to the Oregon High Desert, tracking dates of meteor showers, the arrival of migratory birds and expected wildflower blooms.
The contributing photographers are ONDA members, supporters and volunteers who donate the calendar images each year. That’s not to suggest choosing which will run is an easy task. An all-volunteer committee goes through several hundred submissions to find the 24 images they believe best showcase the High Desert, according to Lace Thornberg, communications manager at ONDA.
People who join ONDA will receive a complimentary calendar, also available to buy at the Nov. 4 party or online at onda.org. However it’s purchased, the Wild Desert Calendar is an important source of funds for ONDA’s desert conservation work, generating between $15,000 and $20,000 in sales each year, which ONDA uses to protect public lands and restore desert habitat for wildlife, according to Thornberg.
There’s some friendly rivalry among the more frequent calendar contributors to see who will get the best shots from different desert areas. If you’re a photographer hoping to get in on the rivalry, Jim Davis, who spearheads the calendar process each year, recommends you shoot during shoulder season months, such as February and November.
David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.
