The Oregon Natural Desert Association’s 2023 Wild Desert Calendar will debut with a party Nov. 4 at Immersion Brewing in Bend, the same day the nonprofit’s virtual gallery of images from the calendar will also go online.

The calendar offers a rich sensory experience, rife with photos of Central and Eastern Oregon landscapes and wildlife, many taken by area photographers, including Gary Calicott, Barb Rumer, Greg Burke, Christian Murillo, Jim Davis and Alan St. John.

