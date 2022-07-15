Hikers in the Oregon Badlands Wilderness Area will now have an easier time accessing an already existing trail. Volunteers with the nonprofit Oregon Natural Desert Association have cleared the Nighthawk Trail, a 2.75-mile long path that connects the Tumulus Trail to Reynolds Pond. Volunteers removed branches, established a trail surface and placed directional signs. “ONDA has invested in protecting the wilderness values of the Badlands for over 35 years, and having our volunteers help implement remaining components of this wilderness management plan is rewarding,” Beth Macinko, Stewardship Coordinator at ONDA, said in a press announcement about the project, a joint effort between the Bureau of Land Management, ONDA and the Bend Sustainability Fund.
“The Nighthawk Trail gives visitors to the Badlands a better experience while also minimizing disturbances to wildlife and vegetation.”
Nighthawk Trail is accessible from Walker Road east of Bend by foot or horseback. Users looking for a longer outing can make a 6-mile loop by connecting the Nighthawk Trail, a section of the Tumulus Trail, and the Carey Act Trail, which runs outside the Badlands Wilderness boundary along the irrigation canal.
The clearing project was
