Let’s get one thing out of the way — yes, I was named after the McKenzie River, so anything that shares the name, I am incredibly partial toward. That being said, I was struck by how long it had been since I ventured down the windy McKenzie Pass/state Highway 242. I drove it many times coming home from summer classes at the University of Oregon, always rolling my windows down once I reached the meadows at the top, allowing the sweet, sometimes spicy smell of the forest to wash out that Willamette Valley smell.
While that side is much the same, the side closer to home has been forever changed. As I drove recently from Sisters farther onto the mountain pass, I was struck by how many tracts of standing dead have been left from the Milli Fire that burned over 24,000 acres in 2017. Despite all the charred and ghostly remains, the drive is still breathtaking.
The 38-mile stretch of road from Sisters to just east of McKenzie Bridge cuts through the Cascades like no other mountain roads in the state. Not long after leaving the now-burned area, the road is enveloped on both sides by striking lava fields leading up to the Three Sisters on one side and Mount Washington on the other. The tight curves on the road, as well as the ever-present possibility of cyclists, keeps the speeds of cars down — this should not be a quick drive. Take your time along the road as there are both substantial drops and sharp corners through both rock faces, and stretches of forest that create many blind spots.
Because the McKenzie Highway (state Highway 242) is only open seasonally, this may be one of the last chances you have to travel its twisty road before the gates close for the season.
And what a drive it should be, with the vine maples and ferns shedding their verdant coloring for their fall outfits, the views are even more impressive. Bring a camera and a good pair of walking shoes and make the most out of one of the best scenic drives you’ll find.
Observing the mountains
Near the summit of the pass, at the border of the Deschutes and Willamette national forests, is the castle-like Dee Wright Observatory. Made from the same black rock that spreads out for miles below it, the observatory was completed by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in 1935 and dedicated to Dee Wright, who served as the crew’s foreman until he died the year before completion.
Wright had a long career with the Forest Service starting in 1910. As an interpretive sign at the observatory states, he would pack supplies for work and fire crews and located part of the Pacific Crest Trail.
The observatory that bears his name sits atop a large lava rock mound with a short paved trail leading to the top. Inside the castle are several small openings marked with different mountains’ names that, when looked through, frame the specified peak. There are also a few large windows for those who want the see the bigger picture.
But for the best view, head up to the top of the structure, where you’ll be greeted by a 360-degree view of the mountains, lava fields and forests that surround the area. Up there, too, is a bronze mountain identifier to help answer “What mountain is that?” You could stay up there for a long time just admiring the views, but with a consistent wind, you may not want to.
If you want to extend your walk through the lava, check out the easy, mostly accessible and paved path right next to the observatory leading to the Lava River National Recreation Trail.
Similar to what you would find at Lava Lands near Bend, the trail here is shorter at a half-mile. The path loops through the lava field that spewed from Yapoah Crater about 2,000 to 2,700 years ago, making it one of the youngest lava flows in the state. Along the walk are several interpretive signs that inform visitors about the 50-square-mile lava flow that intersects with slightly older flows from Belknap and Little Belknap craters, as well as information on the various lava formations present here.
As with everything in this little pit stop along the highway, the views in every direction are incredible. Add in some truly beautiful lava formations that the trail carries you through, and you’re in for a treat.
Changing colors
Continuing down the road, it’s impressive how quickly the scenery changes from sprawling lava flows to lush forests and meadows.
Now, I split my drive into two days, with one day being sunny and warm for my time at Dee Wright, and when I returned, the pass looked very different as it was shrouded in fog and rain that bordered on snow flurries. But the rainy conditions only heightened the look of the plants along the west side of the highway as it descends back over the mountains.
The road’s tight curves are surrounded with vine maples at higher elevations, fully displaying their vibrant reds and yellows with the change in season as the low-dwelling ferns changing into a pale yellow.
This “backside” (in a Central Oregon perspective at least) of the road also has an easy trail to Proxy Falls located just a short walk from the small parking area. It’s a popular trail, so it’s probable that parking may be at a premium on nicer days.
But even with more rainy days and cooler temperatures ahead, hiking around or just driving down the McKenzie Highway is still worth the slower, scenic pace the road begs for. So take your time and enjoy the view.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.