A new yoga studio opened its doors on Bend’s east side last month.
Still Water Yoga & Wellness, founded by Shannon Liebel, is a wellness space offering yoga classes, events and retreats, with more on the way.
“The goal of the studio is to bring all these wellness modalities on top of yoga because we wanted to be a whole overall body spiritual wellness space,” Liebel said.
The studio is located just south of Ponderosa Park. It sits in a corner suite of the Wilson Building which also houses Bend-O Bento Japanese Kitchen. Inside the studio, one of the walls is painted a calming shade of deep-sea green and is opposite large windows, allowing ample light into the space.
At the back of the studio is a treatment room that will eventually house massage therapy, acupuncture and tapping, also known as the emotional freedom technique. There’s also a small kitchen area where Liebel envisions sharing coffee and tea with yogis after class.
“We want it to feel like home for people,” she said.
Liebel is a registered yoga instructor and a Yoga Alliance Continuing Education Provider, enabling her to provide continuing education to registered yoga teachers. She also possesses a certification in functional range conditioning and a master’s in counseling. Her background allows her to view yoga from an individualized and anatomical standpoint.
The four core class styles offered by Still Water Yoga & Wellness are yin, gentle flow, steady flow and power flow, with the option to take some classes online. As an instructor, Liebel teaches with a focus on strength, flexibility and mobility and an awareness that everyone’s anatomy is different.
“Based on how your joints move, there’s going to be certain limitations to what your yoga looks like. It’s not a one size fits all type of situation,” Liebel said.
As Liebel instructed last Sunday’s weekend warrior class involving core elements from the studio’s four class styles, she consistently reminded practitioners to move in a way that felt best to them.
Her goal is to help those who step into her classes feel better.
The studio is the second location of Still Water Yoga & Wellness, with the first in the Tahoe area of Nevada. Liebel regularly travels between the two and has made memberships valid at both locations with the intention to grow community between the two studios.
Classes in Bend are not limited to the studio, either. Stand-up paddle board yoga will be taught Saturday and Aug. 19 at Drake Park by the Galveston Bridge. Liebel also teaches a silent disco yoga class at Ponderosa Park with the practice streamed through a pair of headphones, which are provided.
It’s free to sign up for an introductory week of classes on the studio’s website.
