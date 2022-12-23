If you have been cross-country skiing in this area over the last couple of decades, you know that not a lot has changed on the trails in the sno-parks near Bend. We have a great network of ski trails across six local sno-parks, but despite increased use and a growing regional population, the total mileage of the ungroomed ski trail system has remained largely the same. Bend is one of the few places in the country with dedicated snowshoe trails, and the increased popularity of snowshoeing has made the existing trail systems pretty busy. And now that fat biking is a thing, the snowshoe trails are seeing use from more than just ‘shoers.

The Central Oregon Nordic Club recently sought permission from the U.S. Forest Service to add or reroute about 10 miles of ski and snowshoe trails in the sno-parks along the Century Drive corridor, and thanks to grant funding from the Deschutes Trails Coalition and donations from local skiers, we’ve begun to put some of those new trails in place.

2022-10-31 12-33-11.jpeg

Volunteers install new junction signs on the Water Tower Trail at Dutchman Flat Sno-park.
IMG_2335.jpeg

Trail signs in Century Drive-area sno-parks are being replaced by white-on-blue signs that are brighter and easier to spot than previous brown signs.
Sue Sullivan is Vice President of the Central Oregon Nordic Club.

