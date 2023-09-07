A pattern that I’ve noticed while working at Bend Park & Recreation District is how excited community members get about using new amenities.

The giddiness about something new can be irresistible and there have been several construction projects that look open before the official sign-off occurs. Alpenglow Community Park, Big Sky Bike Park and the new boardwalk section of the Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach all fit this bill within the past 14 months.

Drake Park Pathway _ Boardwalk 082223 (20).jpg

Visitors have been able to use the new boardwalk at Drake Park ahead of completion of the park project.
Drake Park Pathway 082223 (16).jpg

New additional trail signs are another element of the Drake Park and Deschutes River Trail project.

Julie Brown is communications and community relations manager for Bend Park and Recreation District.

