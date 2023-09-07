With the new trail section, I was aware of the discussion to open it while the finishing touches are applied in other parts of Drake Park. That is sometimes called “a soft opening” of a project, and I am often a fan of the approach. The soft opening for the Deschutes River Trail happened on a Friday afternoon and it was discovered quickly during the following weekend.
In the first couple of weeks, it’s been the talk of the town, all while the last part of the project, the staircase to the parking area, continues to be fenced off while work wraps up, likely near the end of September.
“It seems like it was meant to be like this all along” is the best reaction I’ve repeatedly heard about the new trail section that connects Pacific Park to Drake Park underneath Newport Avenue. The new trail, which is wider than the previous version and includes a board walk and railings on both sides, eases travel through the long and narrow park. In a busy park with people and animals coming and going, it allows for multiple users concurrently.
On our first autumn-like drizzly day, I visited the park and trail and saw individuals fishing, riding bikes, walking with a stroller and running. I also saw a duo slacklining and a wedding party taking photos. Drake Park is often the community’s backyard, and the improvement project and trail allow these uses to occur without impacting one another’s enjoyment. And wait until our shortened daylight hours make the downward-directed boardwalk lighting a welcome addition to the trail.
I also commend my colleagues on a design that blends with the natural environment. In addition to having an appealing aesthetic, the project did exactly what it promised: It retains the character of the park with gorgeous tree canopy and glorious photo opportunities along Mirror Pond with the Cascades in the background.
While some trees had to be removed, the team worked very hard to save more than a dozen mature ponderosa pines and junipers that were slated for removal in original plans. Each saved tree is a reason to celebrate. And 20 new trees have been planted and are getting established now, so they can tower over future generations of residents. Turning one’s gaze to the water’s edge, you’ll find riverbank plantings with protective cover to help them take hold and flourish. This will improve habitat for fish, birds and other wildlife where a crumbling cement sea wall once was.
Another element of the Drake Park and Deschutes River Trail project that deserves to be celebrated is the additional signage. The trail hasn’t been easy to follow through downtown in the past and new signage improves the experience for residents and visitors to find their way. Directional signs on bollards are frequent and a new kiosk and map at Pacific Park are important additions. While we’re talking about what’s new at Pacific Park: It has been transformed into a good-looking trailhead with a small parking lot with angled and ADA spaces.
If you haven’t yet visited the soft opening of the trail section, I invite you to check it out now or wait until the staircase is completed to the plaza area of downtown. The choice is yours, and nothing beats the fall colors in Drake Park.
Julie Brown is communications and community relations manager for Bend Park and Recreation District.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.