Mt. Bachelor’s ZipTour zip line is the Northwest’s steepest, fastest and highest elevation zip line.
A project that was envisioned almost a decade ago made a successful debut in summer 2020.
Back for summer 2021, zip line tours will be open seven days a week beginning June 12. Guests will enjoy soaking up the stunning Cascade views while on the thrilling dual-line, three-stage tour that has a unique zip trolley’s self-controlled braking system.
Whether you want to try and clock in over 60+ mph or a slower pace, the self-controlled braking allows guests to ride at their own pace. Mt. Bachelor’s ZipTour zip line will make for a memorable day on the mountain and an experience like no other this summer.
