The trailhead was crowded.
That’s been a common theme this summer, as more and more folks seek the freedom and fresh air of outdoor recreation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The advantage of mountain biking is that it always seems relatively easy to get away from the hordes once you leave the trailhead.
An August Saturday morning at Dutchman Flat Sno-park, just across the highway from Mount Bachelor, brought out the crowds of mountain bikers. Everybody had the same idea as our group: start from Dutchman and ride sweet Central Oregon singletrack almost all the way back to Bend for some 25 miles.
But we knew we would eventually leave the crowds behind as we climbed through a remote forest of towering old-growth trees, the morning sun seeping in through cracks in the canopy.
Flagline, one of the most popular high-elevation trails near Bend, is best tackled as a shuttle — ride it downhill and then take any combination of trails back to town or back to where your car is parked.
We left our cars at the Cascade Lakes Welcome Station Trailhead west of Bend and rode up to Dutchman in a friend’s truck, all wearing masks and properly distanced in the spacious cab.
Every time I ride Flagline I am so anticipating the downhill that I forget the trail starts from Dutchman with a grueling climb — from 6,350 feet in elevation to nearly 7,000 feet.
On a chilly morning in the Central Oregon Cascades, the steep climb through the high-alpine forest warmed us quickly, and soon we reached the top of the climb.
Flagline’s fast downhill is why the trail is so renowned. Riders can maintain a controlled flow around corners and over occasional rock and root obstacles on the trail.
Middle Flagline is closed until Aug. 15 each year for elk-calving grounds, which are used by elk for birthing and raising young.
Late August usually makes for a somewhat sandy track along Flagline, but the descent is still thrilling nonetheless. Come fall, after some rain and freezing temperatures and before snow accumulation, Flagline will be at its best for mountain bikers.
From the top of the climb, we cruised along the twisting trail, catching air here and there over roots and other natural features. Eventually we arrived at the Swampy Lakes Sno-park area, where we could take the South Fork Trail toward Tumalo Falls or the Swede Ridge Trail toward Upper Whoops Trail.
We turned onto Swede Ridge, and continued the fast and flowing descent along a ridge that features dramatic views of Broken Top and South Sister.
From the Swede Ridge shelter, after snacks and view-gazing, we connected to the Sector 16 Trail.
This trail winds through thick forest, and can seem to sort of drag on forever for a cyclist with tired legs. But we managed the few miles along Sector 16 easily enough before connecting to Upper Whoops.
Upper Whoops includes speedy singletrack and flowing turns. Riders should be wary of some rutted sections caused by lots of braking, and also watch out for uphill riders, as Upper Whoops is a two-way trail, unlike Lower Whoops. Upper Whoops connects to Lower Whoops, Storm King and Skyliner trails.
After testing our brakes down the precipitous downhill of Upper Whoops, we arrived at the connection to Storm King.
The trail was relatively dust-free for late summer, and we enjoyed the final few miles of the ride along the Storm King, Grand Slam and Ticket to Ride trails before arriving back at the Cascade Lakes Welcome Station.
Ticket to Ride is a fairly new loop that features an interesting section through a small canyon.
We finished the 23-mile ride in 3 hours, 45 minutes, encountering relatively few other groups along the way.
The ride included about 1,000 feet of climbing — and 3,000 feet of descending.
That’s a solid fitness-to-fun ratio for this mountain biker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.