Although only 4½ miles long, Black Rock Trail might be one of the most important paths within the vast network of Central Oregon singletrack. The trail is a crucial connector to some of the most scenic areas near Bend, including Lava Butte, Benham Falls and the Deschutes River Trail. Black Rock Trail is tame enough for beginner riders and offers enough technical challenges to make it fun for more advanced mountain bikers.
Directions: Riders can start from the Lava Lands Visitor Center near Lava Butte, a few miles south of Bend off U.S. Highway 97. They can also start from the Deschutes River Trail near Benham Falls.
Distance: The trail is 4½ miles long, but bikers can connect to the Deschutes River Trail for a longer ride.
Features: Rolling singletrack along the edge of a vast lava rock field.
Rating: Easy to intermediate.
