Some trails in Central Oregon I avoid during summer weekends, knowing they will be too clogged with other bikers and hikers to actually enjoy.

The Deschutes River Trail from Meadow Camp to Benham Falls is one such trail. But after Labor Day, when most of the tourists have left and folks have moved on to other endeavors, this trail becomes a prime option for a half-day mountain bike ride. While I would still recommend avoiding the trail on Saturday or Sunday afternoons, a Friday morning outing was the perfect way to rediscover the path I had been neglecting for the last three months.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0318,

mmorical@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.