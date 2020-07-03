Central Oregon boasts so many trails that it can be hard for mountain bikers to know where to begin — even for locals who have ridden here for years.
Occasionally, I’ll look at the map of the trails west of Bend and feel overwhelmed at all the choices.
It’s an embarrassment of riches, courtesy of the Central Oregon Trail Alliance — a nonprofit, volunteer organization that builds and maintains trails throughout Central Oregon — and the Deschutes National Forest.
The first question mountain bikers must answer is what type of experience they want. Do they seek a classic cross-country ride with lots of climbing? Or do they want more of a freeride experience, with technical features such as rock obstacles and man-made jumps?
If they want a challenging climb but also the downhill freeride fun that follows, then a loop in the Wanoga trail system southwest of Bend is the right fit.
Funner and Tiddlywinks were the first two trails in the Wanoga system, built in 2008 and 2009. Over the past 12 years, COTA has designed and built numerous other state-of-the-art trails in the Wanoga complex, including Kiwa Butte, Larsen’s, Dinah-Moe-Humm, Tyler’s Traverse, Catch and Release and Duodenum.
The Wanoga system includes more than 30 miles of trail. The 13-mile Funner-Tiddlywinks loop offers a tough 4-mile climb up Funner, followed by some state-of-the-art freeride downhill trail along Tiddlywinks.
Both Tiddlywinks and Funner connect to the Storm King Trail just south of Century Drive.
A friend and I began our ride last week from a small parking area off Century Drive, near where Storm King crosses the highway.
Some of the Funner Trail includes uphill-only and downhill-only routes, so climbing bikers need not worry about encountering descending riders who travel at high speeds in those sections. But a few stretches of Funner remain two-way trail, so riders do need to keep an eye out for two-way traffic in those spots. Uphill riders have the right of way, per COTA rules.
The climb up Funner was a challenge — ascending from about 4,500 feet to 5,500 feet — and we needed to dismount our bikes for some of the steeper, rockier sections. At a certain point along the climb, we were both wishing we had shuttled. But in the end, I prefer getting a decent workout from the climb in addition to the thrilling downhill experience.
Tiddlywinks starts next to the restroom building at the snow-play area at Wanoga. But at about the 3-mile mark along the Funner climb, I usually turn onto Forest Road 4614, which leads to the Tiddlywinks singletrack near the sno-park. The ride along the doubletrack makes for somewhat of an easier climb, and allows for a more social aspect of the experience if riding with friends. Also, it makes for fewer encounters with oncoming riders.
From the forest road, we made a sharp left turn onto the Tiddlywinks singletrack trail just south of the sno-park. We cruised through tight forest on tacky singletrack, then through an open, logged area and second-growth trees. There, the trail can became somewhat sandy as it leads to a brief rocky area.
Eventually, the trail moved from high desert to thick forest. At this point, the ride becomes challenging mentally because I always think the climbing is over once I reach Tiddlywinks, but the trail actually includes quite a bit of a climb before the descent.
The singletrack leveled out, and we enjoyed the smooth trail deep in the green splendor of the Deschutes National Forest. Then, the trail transitioned into full-on downhill style. That section of Tiddlywinks has been built up with tabletop jumps, bermed corners, and creatively built side-angle jumps. Some jumps even include larger or smaller options. (I chose smaller on most all of these.)
I did my best to maintain control through the section, catching some air but speed-checking often with my brakes so as not to risk a crash along the steep downhill section.
Eventually, the trail became less steep, and the features became smaller, such as boulders built into the design of the trail that riders can roll over fairly easily. Many of the big rocks appear daunting on approach, but the drop-off is never severe, and riders can choose to either catch some air or ride the rock back down to the trail on the other side.
Yellow “Y” signs indicate where the trail breaks into two separate singletrack paths. These areas were built to serve as passing areas during races and often include signed “easy” or “difficult” options.
Soon thereafter, we turned back onto Storm King and rode back to the parking area where we had started.
All in all, we needed a little more than 2 hours for the 13-mile route, enjoying the mix of uphill pedaling pain and downhill freeride fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.