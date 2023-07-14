With friends and family in town earlier this month, it was time to showcase some of the best mountain bike trails in Central Oregon.
My friend Tony Barnes, of Vancouver, Washington, brought his mountain bike with him to Bend, and my dad was willing to give us a lift up to Swampy Lakes Sno-park for a 27-mile ride back to my house in Bend, mostly on pristine singletrack.
The prospect of biking 20 to 25 miles along somewhat challenging trails might seem daunting. But on a predominantly downhill route — 2,200 feet of elevation loss — it becomes doable for even inexperienced mountain bikers.
It may not be a ride for training die-hards, but for those who just want a fun, thrilling experience, the Swampy-to-Bend route is one of the best.
We started from the sno-park, at an elevation of about 5,800 feet.
Avoid trails closed for logging
Most of the trail was packed and smooth, perfect for riding. Bikers can take the South Fork Trail toward Tumalo Falls, which leads them to Skyliner Trail and the Phil’s Trail network, or head toward Swede Ridge, which will lead them back to the Phil’s system via the Sector 16 and Whoops trails.
We rode Sector 16, but since our ride in early July the eastern portion of that trail has been closed for logging seven days a week. Portions of Phil’s Trail are also closed for logging Mondays through Fridays.
We cruised around the densely wooded sections and tight corners of the trail near Swampy Lakes and headed toward Swede Ridge along the Swampy to Swede Tie (SST) Trail.
The forest to the north eventually faded, leaving a stunning vista of Broken Top and South Sister, both still covered with a significant amount of snow. The singletrack in that area cuts narrowly through thick manzanita.
Near Swede Ridge Shelter, a perfect place to stop for a snack and a rest, sightseers can spot Tumalo Falls to the northwest from a unique, faraway vantage point.
From Swede Ridge, riders can loop back to Swampy Lakes Sno-park or connect to Sector 16. The Sector 16 trail cuts sharply through thick forest, and for the tired mountain biker it can seem to drag on and on.
But we enjoyed Sector 16 on this day, a gradual descent on a thin ribbon of dirt that in some places takes riders perilously close to the trees. (To avoid the east closure of Sector 16, bikers can take Forest Service Roads 200 and 4615 to the Upper Whoops Trail.)
Free-ride fun
A slightly tamer version of Lower Whoops, Upper Whoops offers lightning-fast singletrack and flowing turns. Riders should be wary of some rutted, sandy sections caused by lots of braking.
Upper Whoops connects to Lower Whoops, Storm King and Skyliner trails. Lower Whoops has undergone a transformation over the past 10 to 15 years, much to the delight of high-flying free-riders. Thanks to the efforts of Central Oregon Trail Alliance volunteers, the once-natural dirt jumps have been transformed into behemoths.
But the fast, rolling trail is a blast even for the less-aggressive biker, who can cruise over the jumps without going airborne and speed around the numerous berm-lined corners.
Lower Whoops takes riders to the new EXT Trail and then to Phil’s Trail. We rode down Phil’s and then connected to the KGB and Marvin’s Gardens trails, before hitting the pavement to ride back across Bend to my house.
We rode 27 miles in about 3 hours, 40 minutes.
Shuttle options
If you want to do a shuttle mountain bike ride but can’t get a ride up Century Drive from a kind friend or family member, you still have options.
Cog Wild offers shuttles to Swampy Lakes for $17 every day at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon. Cog Wild is at the edge of Bend at 19221 S.W. Century Drive. Shuttles are also offered to Wanoga Sno-park ($17) and Dutchman Flat Sno-park ($22).
Cascades East Transit also now offers $5 rides Wednesdays through Sundays from the Mt. Bachelor Park and Ride in Bend to Mt. Bachelor, with stops at the Cascade Lakes Welcome Station, Wanoga, Swampy Lakes and Dutchman Flat along the way. There are bike racks on the front and back of the buses, available on a first-come basis.
