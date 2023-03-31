If you have been out enjoying the many miles of trails in the Deschutes National Forest, perhaps you have come across a crew cutting logs or repairing damaged sections of trail. Ever wondered how they get the skills it takes to do this work, or thought of getting involved yourself?
Every year, new volunteers seeking to get involved in trail maintenance have the opportunity to attend Allingham Trail Skills College, which is typically held on the Deschutes National Forest during the first weekend of June. Although attending Allingham is not strictly required to participate in trail maintenance, it is highly recommended as a way to learn the skills needed. It’s not uncommon for experienced volunteers to attend the Trail Skills College as well, to refresh their knowledge or pick up new skills.
Allingham Trails Skills College is a multi-day event, put on in partnership with Pacific Crest Trail Association, and Deschutes Trail Coalition, along with staff from the Deschutes National Forest. This training weekend is an important community event, as it gives trail volunteers a chance to network with each other and meet Forest Service staff; and it is an opportunity for the volunteer organizations who maintain trails to enlist new members. This year will be the 12th year that Allingham Trails Skills College has been offered to the community and has become an event many of the Deschutes National Forest volunteers look forward to helping put on.
A wide variety of trail skills classes are offered. Although some are focused on soft skills such as trail crew management, the majority are centered around the practical skills needed to build and maintain trails. Allingham takes a hands-on approach to all the classes. Not only do the students learn skills to take out on the trail, but they also complete trail enhancement projects over the weekend to improve the trail systems on the Deschutes National Forest.
This year, Allingham Trail Skills College will be held June 1-4. Volunteers will have the opportunity to learn about water management, soil conditions, erosion control and the impacts of user trails on the resources surrounding them. Classes to be offered this year at Allingham include developing better tread conditions by building proper drainage, the art of using log-out and brushing to encourage users to stay on established trails, how to effectively remove unauthorized fire rings and decommission campsites, sign installation, trail restoration and an introduction to trail design. Training and certification are also available for use of crosscut saws and chainsaws for trail maintenance.
All of these classes focus on creating a more sustainable trails system and having more skilled volunteers to implement it. There is no cost to attend, though the expectation is that in return for this training, volunteers will be willing to participate in at least two trail maintenance events with one of the local trail organizations. Becoming a trail volunteer is a commitment, and we generally try to invest in those who are willing to volunteer on a regular basis. I also strongly encourage new volunteers to join in one of the many established trails volunteer groups on the Deschutes.
What if the timing for the Allingham Skills college doesn’t fit your schedule? There are also other training opportunities throughout Oregon. These opportunities can be found through the Pacific Crest Trails Association website, Oregon Trails Coalition, the Cascade Volunteer website, and the Deschutes Trail Coalition.
Trail maintenance can be fun doing meaningful work with great people, but trail maintenance is also very strenuous so it may not be for everyone, and sometimes you don’t know until you try!
