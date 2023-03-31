If you have been out enjoying the many miles of trails in the Deschutes National Forest, perhaps you have come across a crew cutting logs or repairing damaged sections of trail. Ever wondered how they get the skills it takes to do this work, or thought of getting involved yourself?

Every year, new volunteers seeking to get involved in trail maintenance have the opportunity to attend Allingham Trail Skills College, which is typically held on the Deschutes National Forest during the first weekend of June. Although attending Allingham is not strictly required to participate in trail maintenance, it is highly recommended as a way to learn the skills needed. It’s not uncommon for experienced volunteers to attend the Trail Skills College as well, to refresh their knowledge or pick up new skills.

A372DEEA-58FF-48F0-8CE5-C8D8D001B545_Original.jpg

Field work done at Trail Skills College accomplishes much needed work on the trails near the Metolius River.
DSC_0298 - Copy (2)_Original.jpg

A group of volunteers prepares to head out for field training at Allingham Trail Skills College.
Jessica Larson is the Trail Volunteers coordinator for the Deschutes National Forest.

