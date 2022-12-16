Walking my curious, people-loving, 11-month-old Alaskan Husky mix means I often get wrapped up in conversations with strangers. On a recent Sunday afternoon, one such conversation played out in a neighborhood park between another dog owner and me.
He was an employee of Bend Park & Recreation District. As he threw the ball for his Labrador retriever, the conversation turned to work, and thus the local parks. He was brimming with knowledge about the layout of the city and the nearby trails.
I asked him about the best place for dog walking this time of year. His answer was to take the Deschutes River Trail from Sawyer Park to the northernmost point of the trail system at Kirkaldy Court off of Putnam Road. The views on this section of the trail are one of a kind, he said.
Last Sunday, with the city blanketed in a thick layer of snow, I followed his advice. My dog, Juno, and I stepped out of our vehicle and into the monochromatic winter wonderland that was Sawyer Park. Trees bowed under the weight of the heavy, wet snow, providing a stark contrast in the whiteout conditions.
Juno bounded over the snowpack, her nose to the ground. With the blizzard conditions, I wasn’t sure how the aforementioned views might be affected. This section of the trail is known for its stunning views of the Three Sisters in the distance on a clear day. But I quickly learned that in the middle of a snowstorm, it held a unique kind of beauty.
Juno and I crossed over the bridge in Sawyer Park and continued along the trail as the river dropped below and the path rose high above the canyon. Between the trees, we caught glimpses of the black river rushing down below. The most stunning views came just before the path forked at the Archie Briggs Canyon Trail. The overlook allowed for a wide view of the snow-covered landscape and the Deschutes River as it curled next to the trail.
Instead of hiking all the way to Awbrey Reach, the northernmost section of the trail, we went up the Archie Briggs Canyon Trail, which was narrower and steeper, before turning around and making our way back.
While AllTrails suggests this trail is best suited to visit between April and September, I’d have to disagree. Many of the reviewers who hiked it during the summer months complained of the exposed nature and lack of shade.
The stark contrast of the snow made it more majestic, the width of the trail made it easier to traverse in snowy conditions and it wasn’t far from home. The middle of a snowstorm is a perfect time to hike from Sawyer Park to Archie Briggs Canyon, or to the Deschutes River Trail’s northernmost point.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
