LYLE, Wash. — At 6.5 miles and 1,250 vertical feet, the Lyle Cherry Orchard Trail is a stiff price to pay for the average spring flower-hunter. It’s not just a tough set of lunges. It’s often deafeningly windy, sometimes terrifyingly narrow and beset on all sides by enough poison oak to ruin shorts season.
If only the Columbia River Gorge didn’t exist, I would have written this off as a punishing slog. You simply cannot complain, however, when you are treated to near-constant stunning vistas of one of the most important river passages in the world.
Where is Lyle Cherry Orchard Trail?
Ten miles northwest of The Dalles on the Washington bank of the Columbia River, the trail begins on Washington State Highway 14 — better known as Lewis and Clark Highway — at the base of enormous bluffs carved out by the melting of the last ice age, some 15,000 years ago. Massive ice dams blocking a 1,000-foot lake in eastern Washington burst all those millennia ago, sending waves of water hurtling at 60 miles-per-hour to obliterate everything in their path. What remains is a sculpted landscape and a river that today powers much of the Pacific Northwest.
At about 0.1 miles into the hike, the trail connects with the Lyle Convict Road. The Lyle Convict Road contains history of a more recent flavor. It was envisioned as a version of the Historic Columbia River Highway, but the Washington state legislature refused to fund the project in 1911, and it was abandoned. The idea’s innovator, Seattle businessman Sam Hill, floated his plan to a warmer welcome in Oregon, and our tourism economy has dominated the Columbia River Gorge ever since.
Scenic views of the Columbia
After the first mile or so, hikers arrive at multiple spurs in the trail, one offering a pleasantly flat walk to a grassy meadow bluff overlooking the small town of Lyle. Beyond Lyle, a bevy of windsurfers tamed the notoriously breezy Columbia whitecaps. My kids and I took turns leaning into the same gusts that propelled the surfers and kept birds cowering in their nests.
In continuing up the bluff, we chose a steeper but more sheltered trail to the northeast. Narrow slopes and switchbacks offering only minimal turn-off opportunities to avoid conflict with other users plagued our scramble, and more than once I wondered if I had tramped through poison oak. Until our arbitrary turnaround at about the three-mile mark, we almost never lost sight of the Columbia River, McCall Point, or Rowena State Park on the Oregon side. The wildflowers in the foreground of our view didn’t disappoint, either.
I’d recommend leashing your pet or leaving them at home; we kept our pup on a leash, but tics and rattlesnakes are constant companions on this hike. We saw neither, one owing to its tiny size, and the other probably owing to the dozens of pedestrians trampling its homeland. We were, however, treated to a 2-foot gopher snake who crossed our path, then promptly bid us adieu a mere 200 feet from the parking lot.
We could relate, as we, too, slithered into our vehicle, sunbaked and tired, but thoroughly rewarded.
Jeremy Dickman is a local attorney and longtime Central Oregon resident who loves dragging his two kids into character-building weekend nature marches.
