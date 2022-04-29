Just 3 miles south of Bessie Butte Trailhead is the turn off for Luna Butte Loop. It’s a 4-mile hike with 301 feet of elevation gain and takes about 90 minutes to complete.
It’s not exactly a pretty trail, nor even an actual trail, as it’s entirely along a Forest Service road. The beauty is in the quiet solitude. Since this is among the lesser-known options near Bend, it’s entirely possible you may not run into a single soul.
The loop circumnavigates the 5,236-foot Luna Butte with the option to hike up to the summit. The ascent trail is located on the south side where Forest Road 9711 and Forest Road 9714 connect. From the loop trail, it appears to start out as a wide dirt trail, but according to reviewers on AllTrails.com, it becomes faint towards the summit, and there’s a bench at the top from which to take in the Cascades to the west.
Our 3-month-old puppy waiting for us at home, my fiancé and I continued past the ascent trail at a quick clip. After logging my route on the AllTrails app, I miraculously clocked in at the same time listed online of one hour and 34 minutes. I get lost easily, so I’m a happily paying member of AllTrails. I also love to periodically check on my progress on the trail, track which hikes I’ve completed and make lists of which ones I’d like to do in the future.
Hiking Luna Butte Loop clockwise versus counterclockwise won’t make much of a difference other than when you’ll be able to enjoy a view of the Cascades. They’re visible along Swamp Wells Road, from which you’ll catch a clear view at the beginning of the hike if moving in a counterclockwise direction.
This hike is so remote that the only sounds to be heard were of peaceful birdsongs. The sunlight streamed through the pines, illuminating the brush on the butte and the vast blue sky opened up behind the trees.
Note: There are a number of fallen trees on the northwest side, but blue ribbons are easy to spot and mark the direction of the path.
Getting there: From the Bessie Butte Trailhead just off China Hat Road, continue south along Forest Road 1810 for 3.1 miles before making a right onto Swamp Wells Road. About a quarter of a mile down, the road opens up to a more spacious spot to park. Be advised, a higher-clearance vehicle might be preferable for the bumpy section after turning onto Swamp Wells.
