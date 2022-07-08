After a few days of sweltering summer heat, I found myself craving a hike somewhere cool to celebrate my birthday. I longed to revisit the lush, mossy rainforests I had passed by on previous trips to and from the Oregon coast.
On one such trip, my partner and I had pulled off the Santiam Highway on the way back from Newport and walked a short distance through moss-covered trees, ferns and dense forests. It felt other-worldly.
By swiping up on a photo I took on my iPhone, I discovered we had pulled off in Cascadia State Park, a 253-acre park along the South Santiam River. The state park is best known for a short hike up to Lower Soda Creek Falls, which according to alltrails.com, is a 1.4 mile-long out and back with an elevation gain of 324 feet.
I figured the short distance, cool weather and long drive would be perfect for my puppy, Juno, while allowing me to enjoy the enchanting old-growth forest. I pictured us wandering through the lush wilderness, gazing up the trees and breathing in the fresh air.
The drive from Bend itself was a treat.
I watched as lakes gave way to soaring mountains and then dipped down to valleys of fire-torched trees.
After 1 hour 40 minutes, we turned off the highway into Cascadia State Park, drove over a bridge and parked at the picnic area and restrooms just before the entrance to the campground. From there, we walked down a road that ran east toward the campground’s group sites, beginning the hike next to the small brown sign that read “Soda Creek Falls Trails.”
The moment we hit the trail, Juno was on a mission. She started running down the path surrounded on either side by the dense, bright green forest, tugging me along behind.
If we stopped or slowed down, she’d duck off into the bushes, some of which turned out to be prickly. Not knowing what risks might be hiding off the trail, I figured I’d settle for jogging along behind her. But at Juno’s uneven pace, I quickly found myself out of breath.
At several points along the trail, I briefly paused and smiled, just long enough to snap a few photos. But looking back on the video and photography I captured, it almost feels like experiencing it for the first time.
We were so concerned about keeping Juno safe, that I missed out on the magic of simply walking through the rainforest.
The skinny trail also posed a challenge when it came to passing several other hikers, as it didn’t provide enough room to pull off as Juno excitedly jumped up to greet the other hikers.
We made it to the bottom of the 150-foot Soda Falls, where we watched the water pouring through cracks in the cliff. Given the sharp drop off as the path neared the falls, we didn’t let Juno get much closer.
So for now, we’ll stick to more open paths. But as she matures, hopefully, there’ll be more hikes amongst Central Oregon’s lush green foliage in our future.
Getting there:
Drive 85 miles west of Bend on Highway 20. Turn right at the Cascadia State Park sign, cross the bridge and park at the day use area right before the Cascadia State Park Campground.
