When I’m game for an outdoor adventure, I’ve found I haven’t had to look hard to find like-minded, adventurous women in Bend. Most recently, I discovered HikerBabes, a community of diverse and supportive women who love hiking and feel strongly about preserving and respecting the outdoors.
The community was founded in Bend by Monique Redmon but has since spread far and wide, amassing more than 200 chapters globally, including chapters in Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Spain, according its website.
This month alone, the Central Oregon chapter hosted 15 hikes, sometimes on consecutive days, and, in one instance, two on the same day. The abundance of outings of varying locales, distances and times made it easy to find one that fit into my schedule.
A few weeks ago, I joined an excursion up to Chimney Rock in Prineville. The 2.7-mile-out-and-back in the Crooked River Basin is about an hour drive from Bend. It's best hiked during the winter or fall since it’s mostly exposed and conditions can pose unbearably hot during the summer season.
However, in mid-March, we had to negotiate large swaths of mud. It clumped to my boots, and in a few instances, I found myself sliding.
I brought my dog, Juno, along for the journey and we were embraced with open arms by the four other women. We plodded along at a slow, steady pace. At one point, I paused to snap a photo of the Crooked River with peaks rising up on either side. It was then that I noticed the group had stopped to wait for me farther up the trail.
One of the tenets of HikerBabes is that no hiker shall be left behind. This involves waiting at trail junctions, water crossings and other difficult sections along the trail. Ambassador Nicole Phanco was at the helm and kept an eye on the members in the group, making occasional stops for us to take a breather or eat a snack.
“No one ever has to worry about being slow with HikerBabes,” Phanco said.
It was satisfying to reach Chimney Rock, a 30-foot basalt outcrop with sweeping views of the Crooked River Canyon. Below the base of the towering rock was a bench, around which the four of us gathered to enjoy our achievement.
Note: It's required to sign a waiver acknowledging the HikerBabe’s oath, which may be done by commenting on the link to the document listed under the files tab on the Facebook group.
Getting there: From Bend, head east on Highway 20 for 18 miles. Then make a left turn onto Highway 27 toward Bowman Dam and Prineville Reservoir. The trailhead is on the opposite side of the road from the Chimney Rock Campground and there is space for parking on either side.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.