I arrived at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon feeling frazzled and a little worn down. I walked down the hallway to the open space with floor-to-ceiling windows where Grandmaster Abbot Tao Sifu Franklin would hold a tai chi class that morning.
Grandmaster Franklin offers the first tai chi class free, after which each class is $80.
There were four other students in the class, all regular attendees. We spread out in the open space. I tried to hide in the back row, but another student recommended standing in the middle so I’d have someone to watch as we moved through the room and faced different directions.
Franklin, who has practiced tai chi for more than 50 years, began the class with a series of movements. We took our time as we lifted each foot, moved it and placed it back down again. After rushing around earlier that day, my movements seemed painfully slow.
And for a moment, I believed the class would be easy. Midway through it, Franklin instructed the other students to practice independently before pulling me aside for one-on-one instruction. He began by explaining that the way we’ve learned to walk is unnatural. He pointed to ice skating as an example, noting that ice skaters naturally move their feet in a diagonal direction.
Franklin went on to explain that no part of the body is flat.
“It’s all circles,” he said, adding that movement is only possible when there is space in between. “Even shadow and ground. There is a space in between that allows movement,” he said.
I tried my best to imitate his movements as he demonstrated bending his knees, stepping one foot out to the left and raising his arms and then stepping one foot forward at a diagonal. I learned there was intentionality behind the positioning of each part of my body and each movement. What had seemed uncomfortably slow at first now seemed difficult to grasp.
I wasn’t supposed to cross my body when I took a step. And I struggled to remember all of the steps in the sequence he showed me.
The last part of the class was the most challenging: I was handed two small metal balls, called Baoding, or tai chi health balls. One of the other students briefly demonstrated how to rotate the two balls in one hand. He showed how to move them around each other in a circle, then how to push one ball over top of the other and finally how to maneuver the balls while holding his hand sideways.
I had barely practiced each technique before he introduced foot movements at the same time. It was like rubbing your belly while patting your head, except that I dropped the metal balls several times and they bounced off of the hard floor with a clang.
After class, fellow student Ella Chatterjee shared that Franklin was the best teacher she’d had in her 30 years of practicing tai chi.
“He grew up in a monastery, so he really lives and breathes this stuff,” she said, adding that she’d been practicing with him for six years.
Chatterjee said Franklin teaches a monastery form of tai chi. She explained that most classes do not practice all 108-length movements, but shorten them to 24 or 48 movements, losing some of the energy generated in the process.
As I walked from the church to my car, I noticed a sense of peace I did not have when I first walked into the class.
