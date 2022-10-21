Since the Larkspur Community Center opened in the spring of 2020, the misconception that it is strictly for seniors has persisted. The center is home to the Bend Senior Center, but it’s also home to a range of high-intensity fitness classes, from those that focus on core strength to Zumba and line dancing.
Alli Jorgensen, fitness supervisor at Bend Park & Recreation District, said the center hopes to attract a multigenerational community where everyone feels welcome.
“It’s still a little bit on the older side, but we’re definitely getting a younger group in here,” Jorgensen said. “And everybody is just playing so nicely together.”
I stopped in to try one of the classes myself — the noon fitness variety class on Monday. As the name implies, the instructor switches up the workout weekly. This week, it was what was called a “walking workout,” in which the instructor encouraged participants to continue moving throughout the 50-minute class. Next week, it will be a step class.
The fitness variety class involved weights and resistance bands. There were hammer curls, grapevines and even some country dance moves. With an emphasis on good form and having fun, it was perfect for gently building strength.
On Tuesday evenings, an introductory line dancing class is held from 5:30-6:20 p.m. with an intermediate class directly afterward. The former is designed for those interested in learning the basics and the latter presents a challenge for those already familiar with the steps.
The line dancing class isn’t considered one of the high-intensity fitness classes, but it’s popular with the younger crowd, said Jorgensen. Other dance classes that improve fitness include Zumba, cardio dance and the Bliss Dance Workout.
On the high-intensity side, Jorgensen recommends the 8:30 a.m. total body strength and core class, the 10 a.m. core, strength and cardio class, the 11 a.m. express core class and the fitness center circuit from 4-4:50 p.m. There’s also F.I.T., an acronym that stands for fat-burning interval training. The class meets at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
In terms of the number of fitness classes, there are the most options when it comes to classes in the center’s mind and body category, such as yoga. These classes are designed for all levels of fitness and include chair yoga, restorative, fundamentals, Yin and Vinyasa. There’s also tai chi and Pilates.
And for those most comfortable working out from home, the center continues to offer virtual classes. There’s a senior-focused strength class, total body strength and core class, Zumba and core strength and cardio class that may be joined virtually.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
