MADRAS — A couple of Saturdays back, my wife, Catherine, and I made our first-ever visit to Lake Simtustus, located west of Madras on the Deschutes River. Though smaller and lesser-known than larger, upstream neighbor Lake Billy Chinook, Simtustus, too, is a popular spot for camping, swimming, boating and fishing.

We didn’t set foot in the water or ride in one of the handful of boats we saw and heard motoring when we visited in mid-April, but we were blown away by the sights and sounds our visit afforded us. We were there to hike the nearly 2-mile Lake Simtustus Trail, a partial loop that parallels, for a stretch, the eastern flank of the lake, located between Round Butte and Pelton dams and is about 7.5 miles in length.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0349, djasper@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Assistant features editor

David Jasper is a features reporter and editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.