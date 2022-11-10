A funny thing happens after you lace up a pair of ice skates, carefully waddle to the edge of the rink, step gingerly onto the slick surface and wobble a bit before getting your bearings.
You smile.
It’s involuntary, really. It just happens. I’ve seen it a million times. Even after the first few baby steps, the windmill arms and inevitable tumble to your tushy.
There’s joy in the challenge. There’s an acceptance that ice skating isn’t something that comes naturally to most people. And there’s a sense of accomplishment when you complete your first lap around the rink without falling down (even if you’re hanging onto the edge the whole way.)
Not to mention there’s just something about the nostalgia of ice skating that elicits happiness — even for those who don’t have any memories of ice skating to fondly remember. There’s simply joy in the idea of ice skating in the winter.
Every winter since 2015, The Pavilion in Bend has sparked that joy.
From the young Bend Rapids hockey players who open the rink before dawn to the parent-tot open skate sessions to the freestyle figure skaters swizzling over the lunch hour to the curlers throwing stones during dinner to the adult hockey players who shut down the rink just before midnight, there’s always action, always smiles at the rink.
With about 30,000 people taking advantage of open skate opportunities each year and nearly 8,000 people registering for a hockey, ice skating or curling program last year alone, there is truly something for everyone at The Pavilion.
“We’re able to create a lot of recreation opportunities for a wide variety of people to have a good time,” said Pavilion Manager Clare Gordon. “And it’s fun to see people grow in the sports. You can easily see improvement in just a few laps around the rink.”
And while the costs to participate in other winter sports continues to climb, The Pavilion remains an affordable option for winter fun.
BPRD’s Sunday Family Skate, Tuesday evening’s Cheap Skate and weekday Parent-tot skate sessions are just $6, including skate rentals. And new this year, there’s free instructional supported Parent-tot skate on Tuesday mornings where staff are on hand to offer helpful advice and answer questions.
But beyond the joy, there are numerous health benefits of ice skating.
Even ice skating at a relatively slow pace, a 155-pound person can burn 250 calories in just a half hour, according to the Harvard Medical School. Skating works just about every muscle in your body while promoting balance and stability, improving your coordination.
Additionally, ice skating requires lots of hip strength, stability and control, which are important for balance and low back support.
“Ice skating is a fun and healthy activity for all ages. It works on your cardiovascular health, and strengthens most major muscle groups, especially the legs,” said BPRD's Fitness Supervisor, Alli Jorgensen. “It’s also a great exercise to improve your balance. And better balance leads to more enjoyment in your daily activities!”
It’s also a great social activity. I’ve already mentioned the “smile effect” that takes place when you hit the ice, but throw in some friends and family, and it’s guaranteed to provide a few laughs and probably create a story or two to retell for years to come. And any happiness we can find during the long, cold winter is beneficial to our overall wellbeing.
Not sure you want to hit the ice yourself? That’s OK, too, because there are plenty of opportunities for spectating — come watch the action by the warmth of the fire or from inside The Pavilion’s viewing area.
BPRD’s adult hockey games happen Monday through Thursday nights from about 6:30 to 11:15 p.m. You’ll find the highly skilled A-League players on Monday nights, but (and I might be biased here) the far more entertaining D-League games on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
Curling fans can watch some stone throwing from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. Impress your friends by throwing around the term “bonspiel!”
There are snacks in the concession stand (taquitos!), and Silver Moon Brewing is on hand with beer and cider for purchase. Heckling is not only allowed — it’s encouraged. (D-Leaguers have heard it all.)
But for the more adventurous, there will be plenty of skating opportunities in the weeks ahead with the Thanksgiving and year-end holiday breaks fast approaching.
So, come lace ‘em up, step gingerly onto the ice and smile.
You’re skating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.