Throughout the month of February, the listicles in the GO! Watch section will be filled with films written or directed by or heavily feature Black actors in lead roles. While some have probably already appeared in lists, and no doubt a few will make their way on to others, these stories should be looked at throughout the year and not just for one month.
This is a cinema section that many white audiences have neglected to immerse themselves in either for lack of enthusiasm or simply lack of awareness. This reporter is no different, and it is something that I am consciously remedying to the point where it will no longer be a conscious effort. These are beautiful, important stories that deserve a wider audience recognition and luckily Hollywood is on a course to promote more films like these into more awareness. This week’s list will focus on biopics and documentaries on real figures in Black history.
”42” (2013) — Chadwick Boseman could have appeared on this list three times because in his short career he played three greats in Black history including James Brown (“Get On Up”) and Thurgood Marshall (“Marshall). In “42” he takes the role of color line breaker Jackie Robinson as he is recruited for the Brooklyn Dodgers by manager Branch Rickey (Harrison Ford). The film itself is sentimental and hits all those notes that biopics about Black people usually do but it’s Boseman’s performance that knocks it out of the park. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and YouTube.
”Hidden Figures” (2016) — While the film does have at least one scene of white saviorism (which never actually happened), the remainder of the film centers around the three Black women NASA mathematicians during the early years of the U.S. space program. The three leads — Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae — capture the emotions of these three women beautifully. The overall film, while not entirely groundbreaking, still resonates by bringing attention to these important and fascinating women. Stream it on Disney Plus or rent it from Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
”Malcolm X” (1992) — The Spike Lee joint clocks in at just under three and a half hours and spans the entire life of the civil rights activist from his youth, crime-riddled young adulthood and eventual conversion to the Nation of Islam where he became an outspoken advocate for their more militant methods of protest. Over the epic scale, the audience is able to connect fully to X, played dutifully by Denzel Washington, and see the full scope of his transformation through his life. The script is based on X’s autobiography as it was told to Alex Haley and it doesn’t miss much, which is what makes it a compelling watch. Stream it on HBO Max or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
”Selma” (2014) — Surprisingly, this was the first film to center around Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King. Director Ava DuVernay takes viewers through the events leading up to the march from Selma to Montgomery including the horrific events of Bloody Sunday where protesters were stopped on the Edmund Pettus Bridge and beaten. David Oyelowo provides a solid and stirring performance as King showing a lot of his human flaws that the history books tend to gloss over. Stream it on Hulu (with Live TV) or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
”Straight Outta Compton” (2015) — Following the rise and fall of gangsta rap group N.W.A, the film surprisingly connects to a wider audience beyond fans of the band and the music they created. The deeper story between the musicians is powerfully done and leaves the biopic one that will last. Stream it on Hulu (with Live TV) or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
”What Happened, Miss Simone” (2015) — The documentary lays out the life of jazz great Nina Simone using mostly her own words through interviews and diary entries as well as through her daughter, Lisa, and her friends. Viewers get an incredibly intimate look at the turmoil the singer endured at the hands of her abusive husband as well as her struggle with bipolar disorder which was not diagnosed until later in her career. What’s more, we get a stunning insight into how deep her talent went. Stream it on Netflix or rent it from Amazon Prime or iTunes.
