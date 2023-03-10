Spring is on the way, and the dog jackets are coming off. I am sure we can all agree that the lingering winter weather has been great for snowpack and fun in the snow, but my four-legged best friend is ready for warmer days ahead. And I’m considering adding a new hobby for him — dog agility course training.
Dog parks are like the postal delivery service: always working regardless of weather conditions. But despite these great amenities around town, we have a lot of park and trail areas that are seeing too many off-leash dogs. As the parks get busier this spring, I want to share information about why Bend’s leash requirements are best for everyone’s safety.
Dogs are required by city ordinance to be on leash in any public area in the city of Bend except in designated off-leash areas. Additionally, dog owners are to clean up after their dog. To help out, dog waste bags and trash receptacles are available at many Bend parks and trails.
Instances of off-leash dogs in parks are among the most frequent issues raised by park and trail users. My friendly park steward colleagues spend a lot of time communicating the important safety reasons for leashing furry best friends. You can expect to see even more stewards in parks and on trails this spring with reminders about the leash rules.
While it’s tempting to view all open grass areas as off-leash dog play areas, it’s not safe for other park users. Off-leash dogs can easily get in another user’s way on a trail and cause an accident or injuries. For people who are afraid or uncomfortable around dogs, an encounter with an off-leash dog can be downright terrifying.
I have a co-worker who has been working with a dog trainer and her rescue dog, and they are challenged at each session by an off-leash dog and its owner who claims, “He’s friendly.” When an unknown and unpredictable off-leash dog comes toward my friend and her leashed dog, it raises anxiousness for both of them. Off-leash dogs can instigate aggression problems or fights with leashed dogs.
Each year, Bend Park & Recreation District receives numerous reports of problem encounters, several resulting in dog bites or injuries. Recently, we heard about a child whose leg was broken by a dog running into them at high speed.
To play it safe for your dog and other park visitors, please keep the leash attached or visit one of the designated off-leash areas. My dog loves to run in open spaces, so I’m going to harness that energy into a new activity.
Off-leash areas
This spring is a great time to try to the agility course at the new Alpenglow Community Park, which is a first for the Bend park district. Course features can be found both in the large and small-dog areas and include a see saw, A-frame, tunnel, weave poles and more.
Come give it a try and see if your dog enjoys the new challenge!
BPRD has nine dog off-leash areas in local parks:
Alpenglow Community Park (61049 SE 15th St.) — 3.9 acres, fenced with small dog area and agility amenities.
Big Sky Park (21690 Neff Road) — 5 acres, fenced.
Discovery Park (1315 NW Discovery Park Drive) — 1.6 acres, fenced.
Riverbend Park (799 SW Columbia St.) — 1.1 acres, fenced with river access and small dog area.
Ponderosa Park (225 SE 15th St.) — 2.9 acres, fenced with small dog area.
Bob Wenger Memorial Off-Leash Area at Pine Nursery Park (NE Purcell Road) — 18.8 acres, fenced with seasonal splash pad and small dog park.
Hollinshead Park — (1235 NE Jones Road) 3.7 acres, unfenced.
