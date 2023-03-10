Spring is on the way, and the dog jackets are coming off. I am sure we can all agree that the lingering winter weather has been great for snowpack and fun in the snow, but my four-legged best friend is ready for warmer days ahead. And I’m considering adding a new hobby for him — dog agility course training.

Dog parks are like the postal delivery service: always working regardless of weather conditions. But despite these great amenities around town, we have a lot of park and trail areas that are seeing too many off-leash dogs. As the parks get busier this spring, I want to share information about why Bend’s leash requirements are best for everyone’s safety.

Spike - Juniper Park.jpg

Spike gazes up in Juniper Park. The Bend park district offers off-leash areas in nine of its parks, but Juniper is not one of those parks.
yogi-alpenglow.jpg

Life imitates art as Yogi bounds over one of the agility amenities at Alpenglow Community Park.
Julie Brown is the communication and community relations manager for Bend Park & Recreation District.

