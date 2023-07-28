You don’t have to drive far to experience a caldera-filled lake, and unlike its famous sibling to the south, Paulina Lake in the Newberry National Volcanic Monument has an easier-to-access shoreline, and you can bring your own boat.

On scorching Central Oregon days, Paulina Lake offers nearly frigid waters to swim, kayak or fish in, and since the lake sits in an active volcano, there are even some hot springs to soothe away the day. Take the Paulina Lake Loop Trail north a couple of miles from Little Crater Day Use area to reach them, or kayak across the lake to the northeast corner and relax in the more-warm-than-hot springs.

—Bulletin staff report

