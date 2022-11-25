Want to cross-country ski longer and faster than ever come winter?
If so, you should start building an aerobic base and strengthening key muscles well before the snow flies. This year, although the ski season is (hopefully) not far off, it’s still a good idea to use what time we have to improve fitness for the season.
“A good skier is made in the summertime,” said Dagmar Eriksson, a regular at local nordic races. The German native transitioned to cross-country skiing in 1995 from her original passion, alpine skiing. Her off-season conditioning approach helped her win three gold medals in cross-country skiing at the 2011 Masters World Cup.
However, nordic skiers of all abilities will be able to ski farther if they build an aerobic base before the season begins, said J.D. Downing, coach and director of XC Oregon. Pretty much any activity will do, he said, including hiking, running, bicycling, paddling and exercise machines. He prefers outdoor activities, particularly with variable terrain.
This comes naturally for weekend warriors in Central Oregon with its myriad of hiking trails and bicycling routes. In particular, Eriksson likes to build a base with long, slow aerobic bicycle rides in the summer. She complements that with strength training at Central Oregon Community College.
But eventually, skiers should add strength training and introduce more ski-specific exercises. Eriksson might run uphill five times, using different hills to vary the routine. She also mentioned a fall nordic skiing-specific conditioning class through Central Oregon Community College.
While activities such as running tone the legs, Downing emphasized the importance of building strength, including the upper body. After all, a big part of both classic and skate skiing is pushing off with poles. Strength, particularly in the core, also improves balance.
Downing points to a variety of core and upper body strengthening routines. He suggested wall-mounted machines designed to build upper body muscles (“COCC has them, but I have one in my garage — not everyone does,” he said.) Downing also suggested yoga and Pilates for all-around strength, core and flexibility.
Those who want to go the extra mile in their training can also exercise on roller skis, the closest they can get to gliding on snow. However, skiers should start cautiously and not exceed their abilities. Downing pointed out that pavement is not as soft as snow, and control of roller skis is more challenging.
Eriksson emphasized the importance of carefully picking a safe area to roller ski and avoiding steep hills. In fact, even a world-class skier such as herself will roller ski up a hill but then get picked up for a ride back down.
Central Oregonians have no doubt seen exceptionally strong and experienced skiers using roller skis on Century Drive and Skyliners Road. However, safer areas with lower and slower car traffic would include paved trails such as the Haul Road Trail paralleling Cascade Lakes Highway to the Deschutes National Forest Welcome Center or the Sun Lava Butte Trail connecting Sunriver to Lava Butte.
Ultimately, whatever workout program you decide upon, get going sooner rather than later. Then you’ll be ready to go when the snow flies — and go farther and faster than ever before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.